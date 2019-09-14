Hindu Sena Blackens Delhi's Babar Road Signboard, Wants it Renamed After ‘Great Indian Personality’

New Delhi: Right-wing outfit Hindu Sena on Saturday blackened the signage for Babar Road in Bengali market in New Delhi demanding that it be renamed after a "great Indian personality".

"We demand that the government rename the road, which is after a foreign invader, to some great Indian personality. Hence, we have blackened the road signage erected by the NDMC," said Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta.

Officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which is responsible for the upkeep of the road, were not immediately available for comment on the issue.

This is not the first time a Hindu outfit has blackened the road signs in the capital. In May 2015, signs of roads named after Muslim personalities such as Emperor Akbar and Firozshah were defaced and posters of the right-wing group Shiv Sena Hindustan were pasted on them.

The outfit had claimed that it was a protest against using names of “Muslim invaders” and “anti-nationals” in public places. “Islamisation in India

