Hindu Sena defaces Akbar Road Signage In Delhi  

Hindu Sena, a controversial right-wing group, has put up objectionable posters and hoardings on Akbar Road in the national capital. The posters and hoardings are demeaning the third Mughal emperor Akbar, popularly known as ‘Akbar the Great’.

In the posters, it has been written that “Akbar, who is said to be great, is actually a rapist and a terrorist”. It is written in the poster that during his reign, “Akbar had raped thousands of Hindu girls and also massacred Hindus.”

Hindu Sena workers have also pasted the posters on the Delhi Police’s barricades. The logo of Hindu Sena and the name of its office bearer Surjit Yadav are printed on the poster. They also defaced the Akbar road signboard by writing “rapist Akbar Marg and terrorist Akbar Marg.”

The photos and videos of the incident are being widely circulated on social media. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has appealed to Delhi police to take action against those who are “promoting hate” through this incident.

ये तस्वीरें दिल्ली के सबसे हाई सिक्योरिटी ज़ोन की हैं, आख़िर एक ख़ास धर्म और उनसे जुड़े लोगों की अभद्रता कर ये नफ़रती क्या हासिल करना चाहते हैं? @DelhiPolice से मेरी गुज़ारिश है कि इस तरह के नफ़रत फैलाने वालों के साथ कड़ी कार्रवाई करे। pic.twitter.com/9CCTXz3Lgh— Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) June 10, 2021

The Delhi Police has taken cognizance of the matter and efforts are also being made to remove the controversial poster. The police suspect that it was done for publicity.

In the past too, the Hindu Sena defaced road signages and pasted controversial posters in the national capital.

In November last year, Hindu Sena defaced a signboard pointing to the India Islamic Cultural Centre (IISC) in the city’s upscale Lodhi Road area. Later, Police removed the poster declaring “Jihadi Terrorist Islamic Centre". An FIR was also registered after the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) reported the matter.

In May 2015, Hindu Sena pasted its own poster across the signboards of Akbar Road and Feroz Shah Road.

