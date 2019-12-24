Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

'Hindu Society is Napunsak When it Comes to Nationalism': Sambhaji Bhide Praises Citizenship Act

Sambhaji Bhide, who heads Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan and an accused in the 2018 Koregaon Bhima violence case, said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) binds Indians, contrary to the false perception being created by some people.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2019, 10:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Hindu Society is Napunsak When it Comes to Nationalism': Sambhaji Bhide Praises Citizenship Act
File photo of Sambhaji Bhide.

Mumbai: Controversial right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide on Tuesday said the Hindu society is "napunsak" (impotent) when it comes to nationalism even as he praised the new citizenship law.

He also said that expecting nationalism from Muslims in India is "stupidity".

"When it comes to nationalism, the Hindu society is 100 per cent 'napunsak'. Like an infertile person is of no use for reproduction, similar traits are shown by the Hindu society when it comes to the national interest. We lack the understanding about the national interest," Bhide told reporters in Sangli in western Maharashtra.

Bhide, who heads Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan and an accused in the 2018 Koregaon Bhima violence case, said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) binds Indians, contrary to the false perception being created by some people.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees escaping from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Introduction of the amended law has triggered massive protests across the country, with critics terming it as "anti-Muslim and majoritarian" legislation.

"A similar Act is in use in 187 countries in theworld, then why not India should have a similar Act?" he questioned. "Hindus seem not very keen on the CAA. Though most of the Muslims were originally Hindus, they are now opposing the CAA. Expecting nationalism from Muslims in India is stupidity," he said, adding that certain political parties are also appeasing such people for their vote bank politics.

"Indians are self-centred people. They have failed to understand what is good for the country. This new Citizenship Act is very good for our country," he said. Bhide said even TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and former prime minister Manmohan Singh had demanded the CAA in the past, which they are opposing now.

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogating the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the practice of triple Talaq among Muslims. Bhide said educated people are spreading "misinformation" against the CAA out of "selfishness".

Not new to controversies, he had earlier triggered a row with his remarks that couples are blessed with sons by eating mangoes from his orchard.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram