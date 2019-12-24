'Hindu Society is Napunsak When it Comes to Nationalism': Sambhaji Bhide Praises Citizenship Act

Mumbai: Controversial right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide on Tuesday said the Hindu society is "napunsak" (impotent) when it comes to nationalism even as he praised the new citizenship law.

He also said that expecting nationalism from Muslims in India is "stupidity".

"When it comes to nationalism, the Hindu society is 100 per cent 'napunsak'. Like an infertile person is of no use for reproduction, similar traits are shown by the Hindu society when it comes to the national interest. We lack the understanding about the national interest," Bhide told reporters in Sangli in western Maharashtra.

Bhide, who heads Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan and an accused in the 2018 Koregaon Bhima violence case, said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) binds Indians, contrary to the false perception being created by some people.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees escaping from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Introduction of the amended law has triggered massive protests across the country, with critics terming it as "anti-Muslim and majoritarian" legislation.

"A similar Act is in use in 187 countries in theworld, then why not India should have a similar Act?" he questioned. "Hindus seem not very keen on the CAA. Though most of the Muslims were originally Hindus, they are now opposing the CAA. Expecting nationalism from Muslims in India is stupidity," he said, adding that certain political parties are also appeasing such people for their vote bank politics.

"Indians are self-centred people. They have failed to understand what is good for the country. This new Citizenship Act is very good for our country," he said. Bhide said even TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and former prime minister Manmohan Singh had demanded the CAA in the past, which they are opposing now.

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogating the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the practice of triple Talaq among Muslims. Bhide said educated people are spreading "misinformation" against the CAA out of "selfishness".

Not new to controversies, he had earlier triggered a row with his remarks that couples are blessed with sons by eating mangoes from his orchard.

