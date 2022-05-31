Teacher Shot Dead in Kashmir's Kulgam, Omar Abdullah Condemns 'Targeted Killing of Migrants'

A school teacher from Samba was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rajni, wife of Raj Kumaar of Samba district.

Kashmir police said that the terrorists fired upon a Hindu woman, a resident of Samba (Jammu division), who worked as a teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. “The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” they added.

Shocked by the development, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation and condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace.”

The killing comes weeks after Rahul Bhat (35), a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2012-11, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12.

Protests have been held at several places in Jammu and Kashmir over the killing of Bhat as well as the “failure” of the administration in providing security to Kashmiri Pandit employees.

(details awaited)

