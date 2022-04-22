Hindu Temple-like Structure Emerges During Mosque Renovation in Mangaluru; VHP Demands Halt on Construction: Report

A Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered beneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday.

The development was brought to light during renovation work at the Juma Masjid in Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, ANI reported. The mosque’s administration was in charge of the renovations.

People are now suggesting that there is a strong possibility that a Hindu temple once stood on the site, the report said.

Leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) asked the district administration to halt the work until the documents were verified.

Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada Commissionerate has ordered that the structure remain in place until further orders are issued. The administration is investigating land records and has urged people to keep peace.

“I have received information from field officials and police department about the issue. The District administration is looking into the old land records and entries regarding the ownership details. We will take reports both from the endowment department and the Waqf Board,” Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada told ANI.

The official said the validity of the claims will be checked. “We will take the appropriate decision very soon. Till then, I have instructed to maintain status quo and requested people not to jump into conclusions. I am requesting people to maintain law and order and peace,” he said.

