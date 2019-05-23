Hindupur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Kuruva Gorantla Madhav YSRCP Kuruva Gorantla Madhav LEADING

Hindupur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- S.R. Anjineyulu IND -- -- Gogula Pulakunta Jayanth IND -- -- Mugi Surya Prakash IND -- -- Ramamohan D.G. PPOI -- -- Ram Mohan Singamaneni BJP -- -- Mitta Parthasarathi NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Kuruva Gorantla Madhav Leading TDP -- -- Kristappa Nimmala INC -- -- Kamaganahalli Thippeswamy Sreedhar (K T Sreedhar)

20. Hindupur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.59%. The estimated literacy level of Hindupur is 63.31%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kristappa Nimmala of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 97,325 votes which was 8.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 51.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kristappa Nimmala of TDP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 22,835 votes which was 2.22% of the total votes polled. TDP had a vote share of 42.41% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.59% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hindupur was: Kristappa Nimmala (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,34,674 men, 7,11,755 women and 67 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Hindupur is: 13.8264 77.4938Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हिंदूपुर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); হিন্দুপুর, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); हिंदूपूर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); હિંદુપુર, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஹிந்துப்புர், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); హిందూపూర్, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಹಿಂದೂಪುರ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഹിന്ദുപുർ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).