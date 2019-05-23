Take the pledge to vote

Hindupur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hindupur (హిందూపూర్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:22 AM IST
20. Hindupur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.59%. The estimated literacy level of Hindupur is 63.31%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kristappa Nimmala of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 97,325 votes which was 8.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 51.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Kristappa Nimmala of TDP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 22,835 votes which was 2.22% of the total votes polled. TDP had a vote share of 42.41% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.59% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hindupur was: Kristappa Nimmala (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,34,674 men, 7,11,755 women and 67 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hindupur Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Hindupur is: 13.8264 77.4938

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हिंदूपुर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); হিন্দুপুর, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); हिंदूपूर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); હિંદુપુર, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஹிந்துப்புர், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); హిందూపూర్, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಹಿಂದೂಪುರ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഹിന്ദുപുർ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
