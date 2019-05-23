English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hindupur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hindupur (హిందూపూర్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
20. Hindupur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.59%. The estimated literacy level of Hindupur is 63.31%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kristappa Nimmala of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 97,325 votes which was 8.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 51.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
Hindupur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
S.R. Anjineyulu
IND
--
--
Gogula Pulakunta Jayanth
IND
--
--
Mugi Surya Prakash
IND
--
--
Ramamohan D.G.
PPOI
--
--
Ram Mohan Singamaneni
BJP
--
--
Mitta Parthasarathi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
Kuruva Gorantla Madhav
TDP
--
--
Kristappa Nimmala
INC
--
--
Kamaganahalli Thippeswamy Sreedhar (K T Sreedhar)
