Hindus Being Tricked into Marriage by Love Jihad, Says Metro Man E Sreedharan Ahead of Joining BJP

E Sreedharan, popularly known as the “Metro Man” of India on Friday said that he was opposed to the notion of ‘love jihad’ because he has seen Hindu girls in Kerala being tricked into marriage.

His comments came a day after he is set to join BJP and contest as a candidate for the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April-May.

“Love Jihad, yes, I see what is happened in Kerala. How Hindus are being tricked in a marriage and how they suffer... not only Hindus, Muslim, the Christian girls are being tricked in a marriage. Now that sort of a thing I certainly will oppose,” Sreedharan told NDTV in response to a question on ‘love jihad’.

Sreedharan comments come when there is a debate around the ‘love jihad’ law and BJP-led state governments of UP and Madhya Pradesh have outlawed the conversions by fraud, coercion or marriage.

The 88-year-old engineer, who set up the Delhi Metro and Konkan Railway, said that now he is going to focus on BJP centric activities and help the party come to power in Kerala. He also said that he was open to chief ministership and focus on infrastructure development if BJP wins the state election.

“Personally, I am a very very strict vegetarian. I don’t even eat eggs so, certainly I don’t like anybody eating meat. That is certain…” Sreedharan said, in response to a question on beef eating in Kerala and BJP’s campaign against cow meat.