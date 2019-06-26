As 'Token of Love', Hindus Donate Land for Graveyard to Muslims in Ayodhya
The land had been a bone of contention between the two communities for years until now as shareholders signed the registered deed for 1.25 bissas of land on June 20 to bury the dispute forever.
Image for representation.
Ayodhya: In a gesture that could ease tension between Hindus and Muslim and, perhaps, pave the way for a solution to the Ram temple dispute, Hindus in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district have donated land to Muslims for a burial ground.
The land has been donated in Belarikhan village under the Gosaiganj Assembly constituency.
The land had been a bone of contention between the two communities for years until now. Surya Kumar Jhinkan Maharaj, a local seer, and eight other shareholders, signed the registered deed for 1.25 bissas of land on June 20 to bury the dispute forever.
The other signatories to the land deed are Ram Prakash Bablu, Ram Singar Pandey, Ram Shabad, Jiya Ram, Subhash Chandra, Rita Devi, Vindhyachal and Awadhesh Pandey.
"The land belonged to Hindus as per records. It is by the side of a graveyard and some Muslims have buried their dead on the land. There were disputes and tension. But now, we have settled the matter," said Jhinkan Maharaj.
The deed is now in favour of the Qabristan Committee, Gosainganj and it will soon be entered in revenue records," said Vais Ansari, President of the Qabristan Committee.
Sub-registrar S.B. Singh confirmed the transfer of land to the Muslims for the graveyard and said: "It's a gift from the Hindu community through a proper deed and stamp duty."
Khabbu Tiwari, the local BJP MLA who took the initiative, said: "The tradition of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood here is not new. This was a small token of love from Hindus to Muslims. I hope this amity will continue."
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Real Life Kraken? Giant Elusive Squid Caught on Camera by Scientists in Deep Sea
- New Age Social Media Apps, and a Shocking Problem of Borderline Sexual Content
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
- US Firm States State-Sponsored Chinese Hackers May Have Breached Major Global Telcos
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s