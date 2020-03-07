Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Hindus in Danger in 'True Sense', Says Maharashtra Congress Over Yes Bank Crisis

The Maharashtra Congress alleged that the Narendra Modi government allowed fugitives like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya to loot money that belonged to the "majority community".

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hindus in Danger in 'True Sense', Says Maharashtra Congress Over Yes Bank Crisis
Image for representation (Reuters)

Mumbai: With some private-sector lenders, including Yes Bank, facing a liquidity crisis, the Congress on Saturday said Hindus are in danger in a "true sense" under the

Narendra Modi government and claimed that the majority of the hassled account-holders belonged to the majority community.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant has claimed that funds worth Rs 545 crore of Lord Jagannath Temple of Odisha are deposited in the crisis-hit Yes Bank. "Even Gods are in danger on the Centre's watch," he added.

The RBI on Thursday imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank for a period of one month and capped the withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000 after the cash-starved lender faced "regular outflow of liquidity" following an effort to raise new capital failed.

"While the BJP and its affiliated organisations talk about 'Hindus being in danger' for the lowly polarising politics, the Hindus are in danger on Modi government's watch in a true sense.

"The money in banks is of majority Hindus which is not safe now. Several families have been ruined. Only the Modi government is responsible for it," Sawant said in a statement.

Sawant also referred to the alleged Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam, saying some people even died while worrying over the stuck money.

The Congress leader alleged that fugitives like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya had "looted" money which belonged to majority Hindus.

Sawant said Yes Bank has a total of 18238 staffers and claimed that almost all of them are Hindus whose jobs are now under threat.

He further said as many as 109 banks from Maharashtra are in trouble as their deposits are stuck in Yes Bank.

Referring to the Vadodara Smart City Development Company withdrawing Rs 265 crore from Yes Bank a day before the RBI imposed the moratorium, Sawant said this shows Prime Minister Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah being worried only about Gujarat and not the country.

He said the BJP-led Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has Rs 905 crore deposited in Yes Bank, but it was allegedly not informed by the Modi-Shah duo.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram