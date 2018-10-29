Hindus, Sikhs Were Safe in Kashmir Only Till Hindu King Ruled the State: Yogi Adityanath

Days after he said nationalism should be the biggest religion for everyone, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that Hindus and Sikhs were safe in Kashmir only till the State was ruled by a Hindu king.Speaking at Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikh Sammelan in Lucknow on Monday, Yogi said: “Till the time there was a Hindu Raja in Kashmir, Sikhs were safe. But the current situation of Kashmir is not hidden from anyone. Can anyone declare that they are safe there? Probably not. We should learn from history.This country could not save Kashmir in independent India, while Guru Teg Bahadur Singh sacrificed his life for Kashmir … he even sacrificed his children for his country and religion,” Yogi said.Pointing out that the BJP government has given orders for SIT in the 1984 Sikh riots, he said: “Sikh community should be proud of itself. We all should never forget that those trying to divide us are disrespecting Guru Nanak Dev Ji. We will not let it happen. We will soon celebrate 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Ji in a grand way.”The UP chief minister said he never went and asked for votes from the Sikh community as the Sikhs themselves voted for him, and warned people against trying to create a divide lest there arises an Afghanistan-like situation.