Hindus to Agitate if SC Verdict Against Ram Mandir: VHP Chief

Newly elected VHP international president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje on Saturday said Hindus will launch a countrywide agitation to mount pressure on their local MPs for passage of a law in Parliament facilitating the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya if the Supreme Court's verdict "goes against their faith".On his first visit to the pilgrimage city after assuming charge, Kokje said the Ram temple issue is in a decisive stage of resolution in the Supreme Court and legal experts in the VHP believe that the apex court will pass a judgement in accordance with the faith of crores of Hindus."However, if the court verdict goes against their faith, crores of Hindus all over the country will start a movement to mount pressure on MPs representing their areas to pass a law in Parliament which paves the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya," said Kokje in an interaction with the media here.Kokje said in 6-7 months the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the issue paving the way for the construction of a Ram Mandir.He said the VHP will continue to work on its old agenda of creating social amity, awareness against cow slaughter and religious conversion, Ram Mandir construction and conservation of the country's rivers.Without naming anyone, he said those who called VHP narrow-minded were now offering prayers at temples. "It is a result of our sustained campaign," he said.Asked why no law was passed in Parliament on Ram Mandir in the last four years of Modi government, Kokje evaded a direct reply saying all efforts cannot be made by the government."Though slow, steady and authentic steps have been taken. At least atrocities are not being perpetrated on innocent Hindu youths in the name of saffron terror," he said.Earlier, the VHP leader along with other office bearers of the outfit including its international working president Alok Kumar offered prayers to the holy Ganga at Brahmakund Har ki Pairi and paid obeisance at Siddhapeeth Maya Devi temple.