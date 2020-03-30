Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Pledges Rs 26.25 Crore to PM-CARES Fund
In addition, the Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSUs employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to Rs. 6.25 crore.
File pic of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd office in Bengaluru (Credit: Reuters)
The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has pledged Rs 20 crore from its CSR fund to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund.
"This is a small step from HAL in supporting the Governments ongoing efforts in the fight against the novel Corona virus pandemic, HAL CMD R Madhavan, said.
