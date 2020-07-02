Hindustan Unilever to Rename Its Skin Lightening Cream 'Fair & Lovely' to 'Glow & Lovely'

The Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever said on Thursday its much-criticised skin cream 'Fair & Lovely' will be rebranded as 'Glow & Lovely'.

Its skin cream for men will be called 'Glow & Handsome', Hindustan Unilever said, a week after announcing it would rename its skin lightening cream that has drawn flak for promoting negative stereotypes related to darker skin tones.

“We are fully committed to having a global portfolio of skin care brands that is inclusive and cares for all skin tones, celebrating greater diversity of beauty. We recognise that the use of the words ‘fair’, ‘white’ and ‘light’ suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don’t think is right, and we want to address this," Sunny Jain, President Beauty & Personal Care, had said in a statement released on the company's website. It added given that the company is evolving, it’s important for them to "change the language".

Rival Johnson & Johnson had earlier said it would stop the sale of skin-whitening creams.