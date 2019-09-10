His Blood on His Own Hands: The Rajasthan Man Who Paid to be Murdered

Bhilwara: An unidentified body and a startling motive, the murder story that unfolded in Rajasthan's Bhilwara is the perfect fodder for a thriller.

Last week, an unidentified body of a middle-aged man was recovered by a police patrolling party near Guvaradi police station in Bhilwara. The deceased’s hand and legs were tied.

On further investigation, the police identified the dead person as Balbir Singh Kharol. The police investigation revealed that Balbir was a local moneylender and further found that he had been under heavy debt. After tracing phone calls the deceased made in the week before his murder, police managed to zero-in on two suspects — Sunil Yadav and Rajveer Naik from Uttar Pradesh.

During their interrogation, the two admitted to having killed Balbir. However, it was the motive of their crime that really surprised the cops.

The suspects told the police they had been hired by none other than Balbir. The Superintendent of Police Bhilwara Harendra Mahawar in a statement to the media explained that Balbir had borrowed a sum of Rs 20 lakh, which he then lent out to several people. The borrowers were, however, unable to repay the interest and the principal amount.

With pressuring mounting, Balbir then planned his own murder. But before the deed was done, he bought an insurance policy of Rs 50 lakh for which he even paid a premium of Rs 8,000. Following this, he hired two killers for a sum of Rs 80,000 and gave them an advance of Rs 5,000, which was deposited into their accounts.

He then accompanied Sunil and Rajveer to Guvaradi Nala where the murder was executed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.