Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

His Blood on His Own Hands: The Rajasthan Man Who Paid to be Murdered

The killers of Balbir Singh Kharol revealed to the police that he had hired them to kill him for a sum of Rs 80,000.

Bhavani Singh | News18

Updated:September 10, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
His Blood on His Own Hands: The Rajasthan Man Who Paid to be Murdered
Representative image.
Loading...

Bhilwara: An unidentified body and a startling motive, the murder story that unfolded in Rajasthan's Bhilwara is the perfect fodder for a thriller.

Last week, an unidentified body of a middle-aged man was recovered by a police patrolling party near Guvaradi police station in Bhilwara. The deceased’s hand and legs were tied.

On further investigation, the police identified the dead person as Balbir Singh Kharol. The police investigation revealed that Balbir was a local moneylender and further found that he had been under heavy debt. After tracing phone calls the deceased made in the week before his murder, police managed to zero-in on two suspects — Sunil Yadav and Rajveer Naik from Uttar Pradesh.

Untitled design (2)

During their interrogation, the two admitted to having killed Balbir. However, it was the motive of their crime that really surprised the cops.

The suspects told the police they had been hired by none other than Balbir. The Superintendent of Police Bhilwara Harendra Mahawar in a statement to the media explained that Balbir had borrowed a sum of Rs 20 lakh, which he then lent out to several people. The borrowers were, however, unable to repay the interest and the principal amount.

With pressuring mounting, Balbir then planned his own murder. But before the deed was done, he bought an insurance policy of Rs 50 lakh for which he even paid a premium of Rs 8,000. Following this, he hired two killers for a sum of Rs 80,000 and gave them an advance of Rs 5,000, which was deposited into their accounts.

He then accompanied Sunil and Rajveer to Guvaradi Nala where the murder was executed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram