His Last Walk: Migrant Worker Dies After Walking 120 Kms to Reach Home in AP's Ramasamudram

A 26-year-old migrant worker, who started on his long walk back home, died on Thursday even after he managed to complete his arduous journey of nearly 120 kms.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
His Last Walk: Migrant Worker Dies After Walking 120 Kms to Reach Home in AP's Ramasamudram
The deceased's body was kept outside the village limits for 24 hours until a team of medical officials conducted a covid-19 test on it in Andhra Pradesh's Ramasamudram. (Credit: News18)

Amaravati: In the wake of the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown,thousands of migrant workers have been one of the worst hit who have been trying to reach their homes across the country ever since PM Narendra Modi invoked the now extended lockdown.

A 26-year-old migrant worker, who started on his long walk back home, died on Thursday even after he managed to complete his arduous journey of nearly 120 kms.

The deceased, identified as Hari Prasad, was a migrant worker employed in Bengaluru.

Prasad and many others started walking from Bengaluru amid the extended lockdown but had to face severe hardships because of lack of money, food or a proper shelter while travelling.

He walked all the way from Bengaluru to Ramasamudram in Chittoor district for three days to reach his home town and finally did on Wednesday. However, he passed away on Thursday morning.

With the fear of coronavirus looming everywhere, villagers did not allow the family to keep the dead body inside the house or village.

Instead the body was kept out of the village limits for 24 hours until medical officials came and conducted a Covid-19 test of it. The deceased's family members also were not allowed to touch the body until officials declared it negative for the virus.

"The villagers informed the medical team and we rushed to conduct a test for the deceased. After the completion of all the formalities by the doctors, the body was handed over to his family for his last rites," local SI Ravi Kumar told News18.

