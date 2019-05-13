English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'His Tongue Should be Chopped Off': BJP, Allies Rage Over Kamal Haasan's 'Terrorist a Godse' Remark
The BJP also filed a complaint with the EC against Haasan for his remarks, saying they were made at a village in Aravakurichi, which was a 'thickly-populated' Muslim area.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. (PTI)
New Delhi: KT Rajendra Balaji, a leader of BJP's Tamil Nadu ally AIADMK, on Monday said that Kamal Haasan's tongue should be chopped off for his remarks on Hindu terror. The leader added that the comments were to gain minority votes.
"Kamal Haasan's tongue should be cut off. He made these remarks to gain votes of minorities. We can't blame the entire community for the act of one individual. EC should take action against the actor and ban his party," said Balaji, who is state's dairy development minister.
The Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder had stoked a controversy by saying that free India's first "extremist was a Hindu" — Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi. The comments drew sharp reaction from the state BJP, which slammed him for indulging in "divisive politics".
The BJP also filed a complaint with the EC against Haasan for his remarks, saying they were made at a village in Aravakurichi, which was a "thickly-populated" Muslim area. "The intention of Kamal Haasan is to create religious unrest in society and create communal tension in the Constituency and all over the state," the party said.
Earlier too, Haasan had triggered a row, when in November 2017, he took potshots at what he termed as "Hindu extremism", which drew condemnation from the BJP and Hindu outfits.
Aravakurichi is one of the four Assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled on May 19. MNM has fielded S Mohanraj from this segment.
The Congress and Dravidar Kazhagam, a rationalist organisation floated by Dravidian veteran, the late E V R Periyar, however, came out in support of the MNM leader.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
