Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'His Tongue Should be Chopped Off': BJP, Allies Rage Over Kamal Haasan's 'Terrorist a Godse' Remark

The BJP also filed a complaint with the EC against Haasan for his remarks, saying they were made at a village in Aravakurichi, which was a 'thickly-populated' Muslim area.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'His Tongue Should be Chopped Off': BJP, Allies Rage Over Kamal Haasan's 'Terrorist a Godse' Remark
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: KT Rajendra Balaji, a leader of BJP's Tamil Nadu ally AIADMK, on Monday said that Kamal Haasan's tongue should be chopped off for his remarks on Hindu terror. The leader added that the comments were to gain minority votes.

"Kamal Haasan's tongue should be cut off. He made these remarks to gain votes of minorities. We can't blame the entire community for the act of one individual. EC should take action against the actor and ban his party," said Balaji, who is state's dairy development minister.

The Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder had stoked a controversy by saying that free India's first "extremist was a Hindu" — Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi. The comments drew sharp reaction from the state BJP, which slammed him for indulging in "divisive politics".

The BJP also filed a complaint with the EC against Haasan for his remarks, saying they were made at a village in Aravakurichi, which was a "thickly-populated" Muslim area. "The intention of Kamal Haasan is to create religious unrest in society and create communal tension in the Constituency and all over the state," the party said.

Earlier too, Haasan had triggered a row, when in November 2017, he took potshots at what he termed as "Hindu extremism", which drew condemnation from the BJP and Hindu outfits.

Aravakurichi is one of the four Assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled on May 19. MNM has fielded S Mohanraj from this segment.

The Congress and Dravidar Kazhagam, a rationalist organisation floated by Dravidian veteran, the late E V R Periyar, however, came out in support of the MNM leader.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram