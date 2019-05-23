English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hisar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Hissar): Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hisar (हिसार) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Hisar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Hisar is 72.22%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dushyant Chautala of INLD won in this seat by defeating the HJCBL candidate by a margin of 31,847 votes which was 2.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 42.78% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 41 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bhajan Lal of HJCBL emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 6,983 votes which was 0.84% of the total votes polled. HJCBL had a vote share of 29.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 38 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.23% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.35% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hisar was: Dushyant Chautala (INLD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,25,688 men, 6,91,918 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hisar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hisar is: 29.1688 75.7461
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हिसार, हरियाणा (Hindi); হিসার, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); हिसार, हरयाणा (Marathi); હિંસાર, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); ஹிசார், ஹரியானா (Tamil); హిసార్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಹಿಸರ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); ഹിസാർ, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Hisar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
184692
52.04%
Brijendra Singh
JNKP
77850
21.94%
Dushyant Chautala
INC
60841
17.14%
Bhavya Bishnoi
BSP
13592
3.83%
Surinder Sharma
INLD
3465
0.98%
Suresh Koth
CPI(M)
2807
0.79%
Sukhbir Singh
IND
1843
0.52%
Saleem Din
IND
1683
0.47%
Deepak
IND
1538
0.43%
Kuldeep Bhukkal
IND
1040
0.29%
Sudhir Godara
Nota
996
0.28%
Nota
BMP
640
0.18%
Jai Bhagwan
RBGSP
489
0.14%
Pawan Fouji
IND
423
0.12%
Mange Ram Verma
BHJP
393
0.11%
Dara Singh
IND
370
0.10%
Atam Parkash
IND
345
0.10%
Bajrang Vats
IND
287
0.08%
Pyarelal Chohan Advocate
IND
264
0.07%
Anoop Mehta
RLKP
245
0.07%
Vikas Godara
SPKP
223
0.06%
Kaka Sahil Thakral
BPHP
169
0.05%
Sandeep
IND
153
0.04%
Pardeep Kumar
IND
142
0.04%
Bijender
IND
139
0.04%
Shamsher Singh
IND
138
0.04%
Sumit Kumar
PSP(L)
126
0.04%
Shashi Bharat Bhushan
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results