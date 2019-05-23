Hisar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Hissar): Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Brijendra Singh BJP Brijendra Singh LEADING

Hisar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 184692 52.04% Brijendra Singh Leading JNKP 77850 21.94% Dushyant Chautala INC 60841 17.14% Bhavya Bishnoi BSP 13592 3.83% Surinder Sharma INLD 3465 0.98% Suresh Koth CPI(M) 2807 0.79% Sukhbir Singh IND 1843 0.52% Saleem Din IND 1683 0.47% Deepak IND 1538 0.43% Kuldeep Bhukkal IND 1040 0.29% Sudhir Godara Nota 996 0.28% Nota BMP 640 0.18% Jai Bhagwan RBGSP 489 0.14% Pawan Fouji IND 423 0.12% Mange Ram Verma BHJP 393 0.11% Dara Singh IND 370 0.10% Atam Parkash IND 345 0.10% Bajrang Vats IND 287 0.08% Pyarelal Chohan Advocate IND 264 0.07% Anoop Mehta RLKP 245 0.07% Vikas Godara SPKP 223 0.06% Kaka Sahil Thakral BPHP 169 0.05% Sandeep IND 153 0.04% Pardeep Kumar IND 142 0.04% Bijender IND 139 0.04% Shamsher Singh IND 138 0.04% Sumit Kumar PSP(L) 126 0.04% Shashi Bharat Bhushan

4. Hisar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Hisar is 72.22%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dushyant Chautala of INLD won in this seat by defeating the HJCBL candidate by a margin of 31,847 votes which was 2.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 42.78% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 41 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Bhajan Lal of HJCBL emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 6,983 votes which was 0.84% of the total votes polled. HJCBL had a vote share of 29.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 38 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.23% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.35% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hisar was: Dushyant Chautala (INLD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,25,688 men, 6,91,918 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Hisar is: 29.1688 75.7461Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हिसार, हरियाणा (Hindi); হিসার, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); हिसार, हरयाणा (Marathi); હિંસાર, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); ஹிசார், ஹரியானா (Tamil); హిసార్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಹಿಸರ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); ഹിസാർ, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).