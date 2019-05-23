Take the pledge to vote

Hisar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Hissar): Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hisar (हिसार) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
4. Hisar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Hisar is 72.22%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dushyant Chautala of INLD won in this seat by defeating the HJCBL candidate by a margin of 31,847 votes which was 2.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 42.78% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 41 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Bhajan Lal of HJCBL emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 6,983 votes which was 0.84% of the total votes polled. HJCBL had a vote share of 29.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 38 contestants in 2009.

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
184692
52.04%
Brijendra Singh
JNKP
77850
21.94%
Dushyant Chautala
INC
60841
17.14%
Bhavya Bishnoi
BSP
13592
3.83%
Surinder Sharma
INLD
3465
0.98%
Suresh Koth
CPI(M)
2807
0.79%
Sukhbir Singh
IND
1843
0.52%
Saleem Din
IND
1683
0.47%
Deepak
IND
1538
0.43%
Kuldeep Bhukkal
IND
1040
0.29%
Sudhir Godara
Nota
996
0.28%
Nota
BMP
640
0.18%
Jai Bhagwan
RBGSP
489
0.14%
Pawan Fouji
IND
423
0.12%
Mange Ram Verma
BHJP
393
0.11%
Dara Singh
IND
370
0.10%
Atam Parkash
IND
345
0.10%
Bajrang Vats
IND
287
0.08%
Pyarelal Chohan Advocate
IND
264
0.07%
Anoop Mehta
RLKP
245
0.07%
Vikas Godara
SPKP
223
0.06%
Kaka Sahil Thakral
BPHP
169
0.05%
Sandeep
IND
153
0.04%
Pardeep Kumar
IND
142
0.04%
Bijender
IND
139
0.04%
Shamsher Singh
IND
138
0.04%
Sumit Kumar
PSP(L)
126
0.04%
Shashi Bharat Bhushan

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.23% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.35% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hisar was: Dushyant Chautala (INLD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,25,688 men, 6,91,918 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hisar Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Hisar is: 29.1688 75.7461

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हिसार, हरियाणा (Hindi); হিসার, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); हिसार, हरयाणा (Marathi); હિંસાર, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); ஹிசார், ஹரியானா (Tamil); హిసార్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಹಿಸರ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); ഹിസാർ, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
