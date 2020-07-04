Hisar MP Brijendra Singh Tests Positive for Covid-19

BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and requested people who had met him recently in his Lok Sabha constituency to get themselves tested and follow all safety precautions.

He had quarantined himself after feeling feverish since the last two days.

"I have received the report for my Covid-19 test. Unfortunately, it has returned positive. However, I have slight (mild) symptoms and I am isolating myself at home," the bureaucrat-turned-politician tweeted.

Brijendra Singh, the son of former Union minister and senior BJP leader Birender Singh, requested people who met him recently in Hisar to follow all safety precautions.

"I request all the people who met me recently in Hisar to get themselves tested and follow all safety precautions," he said in his tweet.

Brijendra Singh, who is currently in the national capital, had sent his sample for tests on Friday.

The lawmaker also posted a video message on Saturday, in which he said he tested positive for the disease.

"I want to inform those people who had met me in Hisar on Wednesday in that they should follow all safety measures and consult a doctor or visit a hospital, and if they have any symptoms get themselves tested.

"It is my humble request to other people that do not take COVID-19 lightly and follow all guidelines like wearing a mask, washing hands with soap and maintain physical distancing norms. I hope all of you will stay safe and healthy and we will soon come out of this pandemic," the MP said in his video message.

Last Sunday, BJP MLA from Thanesar in Kurukshetra district Subhash Sudha had tested COVID-19 positive.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon.