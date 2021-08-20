Hisar-Mumbai Duronto Express Flagged off, Journey Will Take 22 Hours

A train connecting Haryana’s Hisar with Mumbai in Maharashtra was flagged off on Thursday. Duronto Express is the first premium train at Hisar Railway station. Earlier the train used to commute from Mumbai to Jaipur but the Indian Railways decided to extend it till Hisar.

The Duronto Express will run from Hisar Railway Station on every Tuesday and Thursday, twice a week. This train will reach Mumbai Central via Sadulpur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Rings, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Ratlam and Vadodara. The Duronto Express reached Hisar at 8.30 pm on Wednesday and left for Mumbai at 10 am on Thursday. It is a super-fast train and will cover the distance in just 22 hours. Earlier there was a facility of two trains between Hisar and Mumbai but they take around 26 to 30 hours.

Brijendra Singh, MP from Hisar, had made efforts to extend this train to Hisar. However, Brijendra was not available at the Hisar railway station on the occasion. And nor did any other politician reach to flag off the train. The superintendent of Hisar railway station, KL Chaudhary, was not available at the occasion.

Although, being the first day, there was no special crowd of passengers commuting from Hisar to Mumbai, according to Station Master Sunil Khurana passengers will benefit a lot from this train.

The fare of the new fully air-conditioned train as per the classes will range from Rs 2500 to Rs 4000. The train leaving Hisar at 10 in the morning will reach Mumbai railway station the next day at 8 am. The train running from Mumbai on Sunday and Tuesday at 11 pm will reach Hisar the next day at 8.30 pm.

