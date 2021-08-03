Hisar Youth Duped Rs 30000 Online, Police Recovers Rs 18000

A youth who was a victim of online fraud in Hansi town of Hisar district in Haryana has got his money back. The victim had informed the office of the Superintendent of Police of Hisar about unknown people withdrawing money from his account through UPI link. SP Nitika Gehlot had instructed the cyber cell to help the youth by taking immediate action on the complaint of online fraud.

Acting promptly the cyber cell team retrieved 18 thousand rupees out of the total 30 thousand withdrawn from the victim’s account. Vipin Yadav, in-charge of cyber cell, said that he had received a complaint from a young man named Prashant Arora about the online fraud. In an online fraud Rs 30000 was withdrawn from the complainant’s account using a UPI link, Yadav informed.

After this the cyber cell started their investigation during which they found that Prashant Arora had received a call from an unknown person who said that his Jio recharge had expired. He then sent him a link for a recharge of rupees 11. When he clicked on this link, he was duped for the stated amount.

Don’t click on any external, dubious link

When Prashant clicked on that link, money was deducted from his account. Cyber cell contacted the concerned company and managed to get a refund of Rs 18000. Cyber cell in-charge Vipin Yadav has said that no one should click on the link sent by unknown person.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here