Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Historians Erred in Not Properly Projecting Contributions of Stalwarts like Savarkar: Venkaiah Naidu

Releasing a book titled 'Savarkar' in New Delhi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, historians have erred in highlighting the pain, torture, and sufferings underwent by Savarkar.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Historians Erred in Not Properly Projecting Contributions of Stalwarts like Savarkar: Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at book launch. (Image: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday regretted that Indian historians have erred in not properly projecting the contributions of stalwarts like Veer Savarkar and their contributions to the country's freedom struggle.

Releasing a book titled "Savarkar" here, he said "historians have erred in highlighting the pain, torture, and sufferings underwent by Savarkar".

The contributions of Savarkar and other such leaders in various parts of the country to the freedom struggle "have not been properly projected" due to which the younger generation are not much aware about people like Subhash Chandra Bose, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, V O Chidambaram Pillai, Subramania Bharati and Kittur Chennamma, he said.

Some historians "cheated some of our minds" by highlighting the negative aspects of Savarkar and others, he claimed.

"You may disagree with some of their actions (of freedom fighters)" but historians should not try to undermine their contributions, he said.

Their contributions "should be projected in a objective manner in history". Savarkar's role has been "under appreciated" in the history books, he said.

Naidu further said that Savarkar inspired him when he read his life story during his school days.

"Later I started admiring him," he said, adding that Savarkar was a multi-faceted personality -- freedom fighter, social and political reformer, philosopher, bold son of mother India, visionary and a practical strategist.

Rajya Sabha member and dancer Sonal Mansingh said India owed much to Savarkar who underwent "most inhuman and unbelievable torture" by Britishers.

Principal Economic Adviser to Finance Ministry Sanjeev Sanyal said Savarkar was a "very interesting character in Indian history" and by projecting his works and contributions nowadays the "feeling of nationalism has been raised once again".

Author Vikram Sampath recalled the difficulties he faced and research he did to get information for writing the book.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram