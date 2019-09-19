Historic Celebration for Prayagraj Kumbh This Year was PM Modi’s Idea, Says Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on Wednesday revealed that the grand idea of the Kumbh was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Minister had brought Kumbh to my attention, said it is in 2019 and that we must do it well. We had a year-and-a-half to prepare for it. He had expressed his desire to take this to the global level,” said Adityanath.

Adityanath also expressed his plans to have the Kumbh Mela included in the UNESCO's cultural heritage list. “We are also thinking of how to make this event global,” he said.

Modi on May 9 had said that India has been praised globally for making excellent arrangements for the world’s largest religious congregation.

“Crores of people come from across the world. Prayagraj made such arrangements that the world is praising India,” Modi had said at an election rally in Prayagraj.

Modi asserted that successfully organising an event as big as the Kumbh builds the country’s image. “Such events create the image of Uttar Pradesh and India,” he said.

The Kumbh fair was held in Prayagraj from January 5 to March 4.

“It is my good luck that Kumbh began with PM Narendra Modi’s Ganga ‘pujan’ and all schemes and programmes meant for it were inaugurated by him. It was great that Modi ji was also there when the Kumbh concluded, where he praised our cleanliness, security and administration. He washed the feet of sanitary workers and set a very big example in front of the entire country,” said Adityanath.

When asked about his relationship with Modi, Adityanath said, “I don't interact on a day-to-day basis but I seek his guidance before taking big decisions.”​

