'Historic Decision': Women Will Be Admitted To NDA, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time for Roadmap

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that women will be admitted into the National Defence Academy (NDA) for permanent commission into India’s armed forces, calling it a “historic decision" and sought more time to frame guidelines.

Addressing the court, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the court: “I am delighted to share this. Girls will be admitted in NDA. We will place a detailed affidavit."

The Court was hearing a public interest litigation petition claiming that denying women opportunity to be part of NDA was violative of their fundamentals rights under Articles 14, 15, 16 and 19 of the Constitution.

The Court had during the previous hearing of the case, passed an interim order allowing women candidates to appear for NDA entrance exam.

Bhati asked the Court to grant status quo with respect to the exams since procedural and infrastructural changes would be required, Bar & Bench reported.

The Court proceeded to appreciate the Centre’s stance on the issue. “We have the nudged the authorities to take steps. The armed forces are respected branch in the country but for gender equality they needs to do more. We are happy with the stand. Let us hear the matter next week. Reforms cannot happen in a day, we are also conscious," the Court remarked.

In a landmark ruling in February 2020, the top court had ordered that women officers in the Army be granted Permanent Commission on par with their male counterparts.

This was despite opposition by the Centre to the same.

In March 2021, the Court had directed Central government to allow Permanent Commission to women officers who were excluded from the same on the ground of unequal application of fitness standards.

