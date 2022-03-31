‘Historic Move, Will Celebrate it in Big Way’: People of Manipur Hail Modi, Shah’s AFSPA Decision

People of Manipur are in celebratory mood after the government on Thursday announced that areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in northeastern states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur will be reduced after decades.

The government has clarified that the decision will considerably reduce areas under the AFSPA effective April 1, 2022, as the Act has not been completely removed. News18 reached out to locals in Manipur and Assam who said they are upbeat about the Centre’s decision.

The move is being hailed as the “most important Bihu gift for people of Assam and northeast”. The long-drawn movement of people at large from the northeast is happy that can be stated.

During the Manipur election, removal of AFSPA was a key issue and all political parties kept it in their manifestos. As the news reached Manipur on Thursday, people at large on ground celebrated it in every way. People across political parties expressed their happiness.

News18 reached out people of every sphere in Manipur to capture the mood of this news.

Sagungam Kamei, a student of Manipur University and a guide in Kangla Fort, told News18, “We are very happy today. For long this was torture on us…there have been so many movements…now we can move freely. Development will also be there. We will celebrate this in a big way.”

Minu Khuima was busy in Ima market (run by women) as news came in, Speaking to News18, she said, “It’s been a long movement for everyone and we are very happy. We have done so many rallies for this. Irom Chanu Sharmila did fasting for so long. We hope things will be better now.”

Manipuri activist Irom Chanu Sharmila fought against the law by remaining on hunger strike for 16 years, before ending it on August 9 in 2016. The disturbed area notification under AFSPA was completely removed from Tripura in 2015 and Meghalaya in 2018.

Babloo loitongbam, a civil right activist, said, “I welcome move, It’s a move in right direction. We thank the government, however, our demand is total repeal of the Act so that India becomes a mature democracy.”

“People from all spheres appear to be happy in Manipur, but at the same time, this comes with a lot of responsibility and everybody has to understand that,” a professor of Manipur University told News18.

Senior journalist Sonia Sorensangbam from Poknapham Daily said, “This is indeed a positive step from the side of the central government. It is a sign of victory for citizens of Manipur who held many agitations and movements to remove the AFSPA, especially by our Irom Sharmila, who is one of the pioneers of the movement. I hope this step brings more peace in the society.”

With this reduction of AFSPA, the real responsibility now lies with the people of Manipur and North East.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Union Minister Amit Shah said: “In a significant step, GoI (Government of India) under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades."

The home minister said the reduction in areas under AFSPA is the result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in Northeast by the Modi government.”

In 2015, AFSPA was in force in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh, 20 km belt of Arunachal Pradesh along the Assam border and in 16 police station areas in 9 other districts of the state. This has been gradually reduced and the disturbed areas notification, is currently applicable in only 3 districts and in 2 police station areas in 1 other district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The disturbed area notification is in force in the whole of Nagaland from 1995. The central government has accepted the recommendation of a committee constituted in this context for withdrawal of AFSPA in a phased manner.

The disturbed area notification is being withdrawn from 15 police stations in 7 districts in Nagaland with effect from April 1.

