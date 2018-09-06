'History Owes an Apology': Top Quotes as SC Rules Gay Sex Not a Crime

The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised consensual sex between homosexuals and read down Section 377 of the IPC which deals with gay sex. “The ideals of individual autonomy must be preserved. We have to bid adieu to stereotypes and prejudices. Constitutional morality must guide us all,” Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said.Here are the top things that the court said in its verdict:* Section 377 can’t punish gay sex between consenting adults, the Supreme Court said in its verdict.* "Momentous walk of freedom can be realised when each one of us acknowledges LGBT community possesses the same rights," said the judgment.* “We have to bid adieu to stereotypes and prejudices”, ruled the court, adding that intimacy and privacy was a matter of choice while “prejudice and social stigma still affects a certain section of society.”* “Progressive and inclusive realisation must embrace all. Heterogeneous fibre of the society must be maintained. Constitutional morality can't be equated with popular sentiments,” said the Supreme Court* The judgment emphasised on individuality, stating that the “distinct inventory of individuals” had to be respected and that the core issue of identity was “self determination.”* Homosexuality is not a mental disorder, said the court.* The apex court said history owes an apology to LGBT persons for social ostracisation.* SC terms sexual orientation as biological phenomenon, says any discrimination on this grounds is violative of fundamental rights* CJI Dipak Misra, speaking for himself and Justice A M Khanwilkar, said denial of self expression is akin to inviting death.* LGBT community possesses same human and fundamental rights as other citizens, says SC.* SC says Section 377 of IPC was weapon to harass members of LGBT community, resulting in discrimination.* Sex with animals will remain an offence, ruled the court