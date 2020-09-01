History Sheeter Tries to Join BJP in Presence of Tamil Nadu Party Chief, Flees After Seeing Cops at Venue

A history-sheeter wanted by Tamil Nadu police in several criminal cases had a close shave with the cops when he tried to join the BJP at an event in Tamil Nadu. Surya, who has several cases filed against him, was all set to join party in the presence of Tamil Nadu party chief L Murugan, but fled when he noticed police officials at the function. Four of Surya’s accomplices were arrested by the police and later released on bail.

Police said more than 35 cases, including six murder cases, are registered against Surya. Chengalpattu police received a tip-off that the history-sheeter would attend a BJP function. The team reached the venue and rounded up the place but Surya escaped in a car after seeing the police officials.

Police have registered an FIR against him under Section 41 of CrPc (when police may arrest without a warrant).

When state President Murugan was asked about the incident, he said he was not aware of the background of those joining the party.

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit was under criticism when another history-sheeter joined the BJP in August 2020.