History-sheeter Who Had Challenged Cops Arrested During Robbery Bid in Mumbai

A history-sheeter who had challenged the Mumbai Police stating "even Gods cannot catch me" was arrested on Friday during an alleged robbery attempt in the Royal Palm area, according to reports.

Pappu Harishchandra alias Khopdi, had sent the Aarey police station a message through an informer, that said: "Even god cannot catch me, forget about cops", according to a India Today report.

The man has dozens of cases against his name at police stations across Mumbai, including Powai, Saki Naka, MIDC, and Aarey. A resident of Mumbai's Powai area, Harishchandra had been absconding since 2013.

Police sub-inspector Ulhas Kholam said the accused was nabbed after they received a tip-off about plans of a robbery in the Royal Palm Area. A police personnel, dressed in civilian attire, laid a trap and arrested him. He was found carrying a country-made pistol two live cartridges during searches.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act. The Aarey Police said he will be handed over to the other police stations in Mumbai where cases are registered against him.