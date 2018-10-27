English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'History Won't Misjudge Manmohan Singh': Anupam Kher at Wrap Up of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’
Anupam on Friday shared a video, where he is seen donning Singh's looks and holding the film's clapboard. He announces that the last shot of the film was taken at 2:40 am on October 27.
The Accidental Prime Minister: ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ is an upcoming Indian biographical political drama film directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari. Anupam Kher will be seen playing as the former prime minister of India Manmohan Singh. The film is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. The film is set to release on 21 December 2018.
Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has wrapped up shooting of The Accidental Prime Minister that is based on former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and says history will not misjudge the Congress leader.
"It is a wrap for one of my most cherished films 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Thank you...for the most enriching times. Thank you Dr Manmohan SinghJi for your journey," the actor said.
Kher said it has been "a great learning experience." "One thing is sure 'history will not misjudge you'," he added.
He also shared a photograph with actress Suzanne Bernert, who is essaying the role of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the film.
The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.
It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.
Scripted by Mayank Tewari and produced by Bohra Bros, the film is slated to release on December 21.
