Hisua Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Hisua (हिसुआ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Nawada district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Nawada. Hisua is part of 39. Nawada Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.09%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.76%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,69,975 eligible electors, of which 1,92,016 were male, 1,77,154 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,42,578 eligible electors, of which 1,80,018 were male, 1,62,545 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,71,062 eligible electors, of which 1,43,818 were male, 1,27,244 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hisua in 2015 was 326. In 2010, there were 221.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Anil Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating Kaushal Yadav of JDU by a margin of 12,239 votes which was 6.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.78% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Anil Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Anil Mehta of LJP by a margin of 3,978 votes which was 3.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.65% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 236. Hisua Assembly segment of Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Chandan Singh won the Nawada Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nawada Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Hisua are: Kaushal Yadav (JDU), Dhirendra Kumar (RLSP), Vibha Devi (RJD), Shashi Bhushan Kumar (LJP), Rajesh Kumar Nirala (HAMU), Satish Kumar (PPID), Dinesh Prasad (IND), Dhirendra Kumar Sinha Munna (IND), Naresh Ravidas (IND), Bablu Kumar (IND), Bawan Yadav (IND), Rajendra Prasad Sahu (IND), Vineshwar Yadav (IND), Sharwan Kumar S/O Deva Mahto (IND), Shravan Kumar S/O Maholal Sao (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 50.32%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53.79%, while it was 45.91% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 366 polling stations in 236. Hisua constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 341. In 2010 there were 305 polling stations.

Extent:

236. Hisua constituency comprises of the following areas of Nawada district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Akbarpur, Hisua and Narhat. It shares an inter-state border with Nawada.

Hisua seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Hisua is 382.59 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Hisua is: 24°48'33.5"N 85°28'41.2"E.

