On Cam, Audi Runs Over Ghaziabad Man. Hours Before He Was Beaten Up by Sister's In-laws

An Audi car ran over a woman and her brother in sector 10 of Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara. A CCTV footage of the incident shows a speeding car knocking down a man on a two-wheeler. The case reportedly is related to dowry, involving the woman and her in-laws.
According to police, one Indu had alleged that her in-laws were torturing her for dowry. Her brother Kusharg came to visit her at her in-laws’ place in Vasundhara on January 8.
An Audi SUV allegedly ran over and injured a 23-year-old security guard at a residential society in Vasundhara's Sector 10 in Ghaziabad.
