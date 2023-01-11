CHANGE LANGUAGE
On Cam, Audi Runs Over Ghaziabad Man. Hours Before He Was Beaten Up by Sister's In-laws
1-MIN READ

On Cam, Audi Runs Over Ghaziabad Man. Hours Before He Was Beaten Up by Sister's In-laws

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 10:32 IST

Ghaziabad, India

According to police, one Indu had alleged that her in-laws were torturing her for dowry. (Grab from CCTV footage)

A CCTV footage of the incident shows a speeding car knocking down a man on a two-wheeler. The case reportedly is related to dowry, involving the woman and her in-laws.

An Audi car ran over a woman and her brother in sector 10 of Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara. A CCTV footage of the incident shows a speeding car knocking down a man on a two-wheeler. The case reportedly is related to dowry, involving the woman and her in-laws.

According to police, one Indu had alleged that her in-laws were torturing her for dowry. Her brother Kusharg came to visit her at her in-laws’ place in Vasundhara on January 8.

(details to follow)

first published:January 11, 2023, 10:11 IST
last updated:January 11, 2023, 10:32 IST
