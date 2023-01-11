On Cam, Audi Runs Over Ghaziabad Man. Hours Before He Was Beaten Up by Sister's In-laws

An Audi car ran over a woman and her brother in sector 10 of Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara. A CCTV footage of the incident shows a speeding car knocking down a man on a two-wheeler. The case reportedly is related to dowry, involving the woman and her in-laws.

According to police, one Indu had alleged that her in-laws were torturing her for dowry. Her brother Kusharg came to visit her at her in-laws’ place in Vasundhara on January 8.

(details to follow)

