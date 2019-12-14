Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Hit by Car, Injured Kerala Boy Dies After Its Driver Abandons Him En Route to Hospital

He was taken to hospital in the same car accompanied by a neighbour but en route, the driver told him that the car had a flat tyre and asked him to take the child in another vehicle.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hit by Car, Injured Kerala Boy Dies After Its Driver Abandons Him En Route to Hospital
Representative image.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 13-year-old boy was injured after he was hit by a car in Palakkad district recently but the driver of the vehicle allegedly abandoned him en route to hospital where he was pronounced dead later, prompting the Kerala Human Rights Commission to register a case on its own over the incident.

Police arrested the driver on Friday after the family complained.

Seventh standard student Sujith was hit by the car on December 12 at Kaithakkuzhi in Palakkad district. He was taken to hospital in the same car accompanied by a neighbour but en route, the driver told him that the car had a flat tyre and asked him to take the child in another vehicle.

The neighbour later found another vehicle and took the boy to a nearby hospital but the child had succumbed to injuries by then.

The commission registered the case and asked the district police chief and collector to inquire and submit a report within three weeks.

"There was a grave mistake on the driver's part. It is the duty of the driver to take the injured to the nearest hospital. However, he did not do so," commission member P Mohandas said in the order.

He also said the government has started enough trauma care units in every nook and corner of the state but still such incidents were happening.

Police said the driver had admitted to abandoning the injured boy after lying about a flat tyre.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram