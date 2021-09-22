Hit by Losses During Pandemic, 50-yr-old Damages ATMs in Thiruvallur After Failing to Withdraw Money

A 50-year-old inebriated man has been arrested for attacking and damaging the display screens of six ATMs in Thiruvallur district’s Thiruninravur.

Sheshadri, hailing from Thiruninravur, lives in a rented house at Prakash Nagar. On September 21, the man walked into the Thiruninravur police station with a hammer during the early hours and surrendered, saying he had attacked the display screens of six ATMs since he was unable to withdraw money from his ‘no money’ ATM card.

During inquiry, it was revealed that Sheshadri was associated with the real estate business for the past 10 years and had recently become addicted to alcohol due to the loss incurred during the pandemic. Unable to earn for his family, a frustrated Sheshadri began consuming alcohol every day. On September 20, Sheshadri fought with his wife and left home at night.

Under the influence of alcohol, after reaching the main road, he tried to withdraw money using his ATM card but failed as there was no money in his account. Angered, he damaged the display screens of three ATMs of SBI bank, one ATM that belongs to Canara bank, one ATM from Axis bank and one from Union bank located on CTH Road and Prakash Nagar Main Road. The police said that he had brought the hammer from his home after the quarrel in an attempt to break the ATMs.

During the early hours of September 21, Sheshadri surrendered himself with an iron hammer at the Thiruninravur police station. After confirming the incidences with help of CCTV camera as there were no security guards in any of the targeted ATMs, a case has been registered against Sheshadri and he was sent to prison. In the meantime, police informed that no money was stolen from any of the ATMs.

