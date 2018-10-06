English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hit on the Head for Throwing Dead Rat Near Neighbour’s Home, Delhi Man Dies
According to a Delhi Police data, 18.39% killings this year in Delhi have been due to sudden provocation over trivial issues.
(Representative image)
New Delhi: A 40-year-old man died after his neighbour allegedly hit him with an iron for disposing off a dead rat near his house in outer Delhi's Kirari area, police said Friday.
The incident took place on Monday. Police said they were informed about the incident by the hospital authorities the next day, following which they registered a case.
The victim died on Thursday during the course of his treatment, a police official said.
A case has been registered and we are probing the matter, Seju P Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) said.
The body was sent for post-mortem, police said, adding the accused is yet to be arrested.
According to a recent Delhi Police data, 62 of the 337 killings (18.39 percent) reported till September 15 this year in Delhi took place due to sudden provocation over trivial issues.
