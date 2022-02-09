'Hit The Gym': Telugu Actor Lakshmi Manchu's Boxing Video Makes Fans Go Crazy

Actor Lakshmi Manchu recently shared on her Instagram handle a video, which is taking the internet by storm. In this video, her focus on fitness has made her fans go crazy. Lakshmi can be seen doing boxing in the video. She is practicing punches under the supervision of a trainer. Fans are appreciating her for her dedication to fitness. Looks like this is the secret behind the 44-year-old looking so young.

Posting the video, she wrote in the caption, “Good Afternoon Lovelies. Hope everyone is staying safe and taking care of their health. If not, then it is high time and important to shift your focus to boost your immunity and build stamina for a better-organised lifestyle. Hit the gym with your dear ones and start your day with a great workout session".

This is not the first time that she has posted something about her workout. Everyone knows that to be an actor, one needs to be physically fit and Lakshmi exercises regularly for that. She follows a very strict routine, including both Yoga and gym sessions, to remain in shape. She does other physical activities as well.

The daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu has worked hard to create her own space in the industry. She achieved a lot of success and is among the celebrities very active on social media. She has worked in American shows as well.

