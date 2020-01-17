Hit with 3 Bullets in Head and One in Face by Minor Nephew, Punjab Woman Drives 7km to Police Station
She has said that her minor nephew in a fit of rage allegedly shot at her over the land dispute, an officer added.
Image for representation.
Chandigarh With three gunshot wounds to the head and one on her face, a 42-year-old woman drove seven kilometres to a police station in Punjab to register a complaint against her brother and nephew in a land grab case, police said on Friday.
She has said that her minor nephew in a fit of rage allegedly shot at her over the land dispute, an officer added.
Her elderly mother also received bullet injuries. Both though managed to survive.
The accused is a Class 10 student, who shot at his aunt Sumeet Kaur and her mother Sukhbinder Kaur at their residence in a village in Muktsar district.
On reaching the police station, the two were admitted to a hospital.
Doctors successfully pulled out the bullets and discharged them.
Sumeet Kaur told the police that her brother Harinder Singh has been trying to grab the land that belongs to her and her mother.
"After the death of my father, my mother and I got 16 acres. My brother wants to grab the entire land," she said.
She said her brother and his son had allegedly tried to kill her earlier too.
A case against the minor boy and his father has been registered.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million
- 13-Year-Old's Emotional Speech about Father Who Died in Iran Plane Crash Will Break Your Heart
- In Pics: Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos Meets Bollywood Stars, Filmmakers
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Niece and Nephew Make Her Hug It Out with Sidharth Shukla
- Netizens Call Kerala Tourism 'Anti-Hindu' after it Tweets Beef Dish Recipe on Makar Sankranti