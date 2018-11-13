GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hit With Pressure Cooker, 62-year-old Man Dies in Mumbai; Schizophrenic Son in the Dock

The victim's son, reportedly suffering from schizophrenia, was also inside the flat when the incident took place and was found with hand injuries. Police said that son's involvement is under suspicion.

PTI

Updated:November 13, 2018, 8:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hit With Pressure Cooker, 62-year-old Man Dies in Mumbai; Schizophrenic Son in the Dock
Image used for representation
Loading...
Mumbai: A 62-year-old man was killed in neighbouring Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane area after he was hit on the head with a pressure cooker, police said.

The victim's son, reportedly suffering from schizophrenia, was also inside the flat when the incident took place and was found with hand injuries and rushed to hospital, police added.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in a fifth floor flat of Krishna Tower building in Sector 14 of Koparkhairane, an official said. "Vijaykumar Dohatre was found in a pool of blood with
a head injury by neighbours who heard sounds of a scuffle from the house. A pressure cooker and a hammer were found at the spot," said Sudhakar Pathate, Deputy Commissioner of Police
(Zone-I), Navi Mumbai police.

Dohatare was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities, while his son, who suffered injuries to the hand, is undergoing treatment, the official said. Pathate said that prima-facie, the son's involvement is under suspicion, adding that a probe into the incident was underway.

Police has registered an offence of murder against an unidentified person, he informed.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...