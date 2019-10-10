Hitting out at RSS, CPI Says Mob Lynching a Reality, a 'New Normal'
In his Dussehra address in Nagpur, Bhagwat had said isolated incidents of social violence should not be labelled with foreign words, like lynching, to defame the country.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Tuesday. (Image: Twitter/@RSSorg)
New Delhi: Mob lynching is a reality and has become a "new normal", the CPI said Thursday, hitting out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments that the word "lynching" was "alien" to the Indian tradition.
In his Dussehra address in Nagpur, Bhagwat had said isolated incidents of social violence should not be labelled with foreign words, like lynching, to defame the country.
"RSS, instead of condemning the mob lynching, gives a spin saying that lynching is alien concept and a conspiracy to tarnish Hindu culture. Mob lynching is a reality and has become a new normal. The country knows who are the lynchers," said a statement from the party.
Touching on various aspects of Bhagwat's speech, the statement alleged that RSS-BJP "trampled" upon every right of the people won through relentless struggles.
The party appealed to all the left, democratic, secular forces to "strike together, while marching separately" and raise their voices against the shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir where people have been allegedly denied even the basic rights and leaders have been held under house arrests.
"The sinister move to consolidate Hindu votes making full use of armed forces' victories, Islamaphobia, etc, have to explained in detail to the masses," the statement said.
The National Executive of the CPI at its last meeting in September called upon all its units to carry out an ideological and political campaign from October 2 to November 7, "to expose the nefarious designs and activities of RSS, BJP and their affiliates."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor Features in a Never Seen Before Look for Shamshera, See Here
- Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 in Big Trouble as BJP MLA Seeks Ban
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Airtel, Vodafone Etc. Are No Longer Free: Should You be Worried?
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish