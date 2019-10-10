Hitting out at RSS, CPI Says Mob Lynching a Reality, a 'New Normal'

New Delhi: Mob lynching is a reality and has become a "new normal", the CPI said Thursday, hitting out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments that the word "lynching" was "alien" to the Indian tradition.

In his Dussehra address in Nagpur, Bhagwat had said isolated incidents of social violence should not be labelled with foreign words, like lynching, to defame the country.

"RSS, instead of condemning the mob lynching, gives a spin saying that lynching is alien concept and a conspiracy to tarnish Hindu culture. Mob lynching is a reality and has become a new normal. The country knows who are the lynchers," said a statement from the party.

Touching on various aspects of Bhagwat's speech, the statement alleged that RSS-BJP "trampled" upon every right of the people won through relentless struggles.

The party appealed to all the left, democratic, secular forces to "strike together, while marching separately" and raise their voices against the shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir where people have been allegedly denied even the basic rights and leaders have been held under house arrests.

"The sinister move to consolidate Hindu votes making full use of armed forces' victories, Islamaphobia, etc, have to explained in detail to the masses," the statement said.

The National Executive of the CPI at its last meeting in September called upon all its units to carry out an ideological and political campaign from October 2 to November 7, "to expose the nefarious designs and activities of RSS, BJP and their affiliates."

