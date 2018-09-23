English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HIV+ Man in Tamil Nadu Poisons Two Daughters, Fails in Suicide Bid
Sikkaran, a daily wage worker of Sengulam forest settlement in Anthiyur was tested positive for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) a few years back.
Representative image.
Loading...
Erode(TN): A 37-year-old man with HIV allegedly killed his daughters by feeding them poison laced food before attempting suicide in the district Sunday, police said.
Sikkaran, a daily wage worker of Sengulam forest settlement in Anthiyur was tested positive for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) a few years back.
He knew that death was imminent and had opted to end his life, police said adding he administered the posion laced food to his daughters before consuming it.
On noticing the three lying conscious, the neighbours informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted them to Anthiyur Government Hospital.
While both his daughter died on the way to hospital, Sikkaran is undergoing treatment in the hospital, where his condition is said to be critical, they said.
Sikakran has been living with his two daughters aged 15 and 12, after his wife had walked out on the family seven years ago owing to some differences with him, they said.
A case has been registered against Sikkaran and investigation is on.
Sikkaran, a daily wage worker of Sengulam forest settlement in Anthiyur was tested positive for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) a few years back.
He knew that death was imminent and had opted to end his life, police said adding he administered the posion laced food to his daughters before consuming it.
On noticing the three lying conscious, the neighbours informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted them to Anthiyur Government Hospital.
While both his daughter died on the way to hospital, Sikkaran is undergoing treatment in the hospital, where his condition is said to be critical, they said.
Sikakran has been living with his two daughters aged 15 and 12, after his wife had walked out on the family seven years ago owing to some differences with him, they said.
A case has been registered against Sikkaran and investigation is on.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar This Week
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
- Sunny Leone Refused a Role in Game of Thrones? Deets Inside
- Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Look Stunning at Milan Fashion Show; See Pics
- 24 September 2007: India Beat Pakistan to Win Maiden ICC World Twenty20
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...