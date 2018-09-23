GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
HIV+ Man in Tamil Nadu Poisons Two Daughters, Fails in Suicide Bid

Sikkaran, a daily wage worker of Sengulam forest settlement in Anthiyur was tested positive for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) a few years back.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2018, 5:31 PM IST
Erode(TN): A 37-year-old man with HIV allegedly killed his daughters by feeding them poison laced food before attempting suicide in the district Sunday, police said.

Sikkaran, a daily wage worker of Sengulam forest settlement in Anthiyur was tested positive for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) a few years back.

He knew that death was imminent and had opted to end his life, police said adding he administered the posion laced food to his daughters before consuming it.

On noticing the three lying conscious, the neighbours informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted them to Anthiyur Government Hospital.

While both his daughter died on the way to hospital, Sikkaran is undergoing treatment in the hospital, where his condition is said to be critical, they said.

Sikakran has been living with his two daughters aged 15 and 12, after his wife had walked out on the family seven years ago owing to some differences with him, they said.

A case has been registered against Sikkaran and investigation is on.
