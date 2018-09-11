English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HIV/AIDS Act to Protect Rights of Affected Persons Comes Into Force
The Act, which received Presidential assent on April 20 last year, prohibits discrimination against people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (PLHIV) in accessing healthcare, getting jobs, renting accommodation or in admission to public and private educational institutions.
According to the law, every HIV infected or affected person below the age of 18 years has the right to reside in a shared household and enjoy the facilities of the household. (Representative Image/ Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The HIV/AIDS Act 2017, which seeks to prohibit discrimination against affected persons, has come into effect with the government notifying it on Monday.
The Act, which received Presidential assent on April 20 last year, prohibits discrimination against people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (PLHIV) in accessing healthcare, getting jobs, renting accommodation or in admission to public and private educational institutions.
The requirement for HIV testing as a pre-requisite for obtaining employment or accessing healthcare or education is also prohibited. It says that "no person shall be compelled to disclose his HIV status except with his informed consent, and if required by a court order".
Establishments keeping records of information of HIV positive persons shall adopt data protection measures.
According to the law, every HIV infected or affected person below the age of 18 years has the right to reside in a shared household and enjoy the facilities of the household. It also prohibits any individual from publishing information or advocating feelings of hatred against HIV positive persons and those living with them.
The Act provides for guardianship for minors. A person between the age of 12 and 18 years who has sufficient maturity in understanding and managing the affairs of his HIV or AIDS affected family shall be competent to act as a guardian of another sibling below 18 years of age. This provision will be applicable in the matters relating to admission to educational establishments, operating bank accounts, managing property, care and treatment.
The Act, which received Presidential assent on April 20 last year, prohibits discrimination against people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (PLHIV) in accessing healthcare, getting jobs, renting accommodation or in admission to public and private educational institutions.
The requirement for HIV testing as a pre-requisite for obtaining employment or accessing healthcare or education is also prohibited. It says that "no person shall be compelled to disclose his HIV status except with his informed consent, and if required by a court order".
Establishments keeping records of information of HIV positive persons shall adopt data protection measures.
According to the law, every HIV infected or affected person below the age of 18 years has the right to reside in a shared household and enjoy the facilities of the household. It also prohibits any individual from publishing information or advocating feelings of hatred against HIV positive persons and those living with them.
The Act provides for guardianship for minors. A person between the age of 12 and 18 years who has sufficient maturity in understanding and managing the affairs of his HIV or AIDS affected family shall be competent to act as a guardian of another sibling below 18 years of age. This provision will be applicable in the matters relating to admission to educational establishments, operating bank accounts, managing property, care and treatment.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: A Festive Playlist to Set Your Mood for the Celebrations
- Mumbaikars Were Concerned About Idlis More than Local Trains on Bharat Bandh
- Leica C-Lux Review: A Premium Compact Camera That You Will Love For The Long Zoom
- Apple iPhone XS And iPhone XS Plus Prices Revealed? Is There an iPhone XC Set For Launch?
- US Open: After Serena Williams Was Pulled Up, Chair Umpire Fails to Follow Suit With Novak Djokovic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...