Hizbul Commander Killed, Another Militant Arrested During Encounter in Srinagar

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander was killed and another militant arrested during an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday, police said. Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Rangreth near the old airfield, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official said.

While the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants opened fire at them. The forces retaliated, and an encounter ensued, he said. In the exchange of fire, a militant was killed. He was identified as HM commander Saifullah, who was wanted by security agencies in several cases of militant attacks, the official said.

Another militant was arrested from the spot, he said. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the encounter site, he said.

"We got information last night about a terrorist present at a house in Srinagar. An operation was launched and during the encounter today he was killed," said Kashmir Inspector General of Police. "We're 95% certain that he's Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Commander. One suspect has been arrested. It's a great achievement for our security forces."

Police sources told CNN-News18 that Saifullah, who had taken over after Riyaz Naikoo's killing, has been killed in a police operation on hard intel generated by the police. They added that he was the person behind the killing of three BJP workers two days back.

(With inputs from PTI)