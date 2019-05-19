Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hizbul Commander Who Killed Soldier Aurangzeb Among 3 Militants Killed in Pulwama Encounter

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Panzgam area of Awantipora early Saturday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there.

PTI

Updated:May 19, 2019, 8:14 AM IST
Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, the army said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Panzgam area of Awantipora early Saturday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, an army official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area in south Kashmir, the militants fired at them.

The forces retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, three militants were killed, the official said.

Their bodies have been recovered and weapons and war-like stores were seized from the site of the encounter, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained, he said. The operation is over, the official said.

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
