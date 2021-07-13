The sons of Hizbul Mujahideen’s founder Syed Salahuddin - Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yusuf - were actively involved in terror-funding but all evidence on file was buried, and facts suppressed due to a favourable regime, top sources told CNN-News18.

Salahuddin is named a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department Of State and is on the most wanted terrorist list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Evidence reveals that Syed Ahmad Shakeel, who was a backdoor appointee in SKIMS in 1990s, was found to have facilitated terror-funding on at least six occasions, sources said, adding that Shahid Yusuf, yet another backdoor appointee in agriculture department in 2007, is found to have been involved in terror-financing on nine occasions.

“Shahid Yusuf even visited Dubai on a passport where father name was mentioned as Yousuf Mir instead of Syed Mohd Yusuf. This was in 1999-2000. He was accompanied by Nasir Mir, Hizbul Mujahideen operative who lives in Dubai. During his visit Shahid Yousuf met his father Salahuddin. He also met Nazir Ahmaed Qureshi, who is originally from Baramulla but now operates his Hawala syndicate from Saudi Arabia and London and finances terror activities in India,” sources in law enforcement agencies said.

Sources further revealed that Shahid was receiving money from Aijaz Ahmed Bhat aka Aijaz Maqbool Bhat, a close aide of Salahuddin. Shahid was using multiple IDs to receive these funds from Aijaz.

Aijaz, active cadre of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, crossed over to Pakistan in 1990 and is now responsible for collecting and transferring money to terror modules in Union Territory of J&K.

“Aijaz used various addresses from Saudi Arabia to transfer these funds to Shahid through Western Union Money Transfer. Shahid while working as government employee covertly received these funds to hatch terror conspiracy against the country,” sources said.

Sources said his brother Syed Ahmad Shakeel hatched a conspiracy to wage war against the country while working as government employee and earning his livelihood through Indian exchequer.

Shakeel was appointed as a lab technician in 1990. Although his activities were known but were ‘unravelled’ only after the NIA took over a terror funding case originally pursued by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, sources said.

The Central anti-terror agency probe revealed that Shakeel in 2009-10 received money on six occasions from Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, the same Hizbul terrorist, who was financing his brother Shahid to carry out terror activities.

“Shahid and Shakeel’s modus operandi were quite similar and both used multiple identities to receive terror funds from multiple addresses in Saudi Arabia. Charges were framed against both the sons last year,” sources added.

