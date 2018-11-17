Hizbul Militants Release Brutal Video of 17-Year-Old Informer’s ‘Execution’

: Militants in Kashmir have released the gruesome footage of a 17-year-old alleged informer being pumped with bullets, claiming responsibility for the execution-style killing in first such move in recent years.The slain teen, identified as Nadeem Manzoor from Safanagri village of south Kashmir’s Shopian, was kidnapped by militants on Thursday evening from his home. Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the brutal assassination.In an audio message, Hizbul Mujahideen’s operational commander Riyaz Naikoo owned responsibility for Manzoor’s killing. “After proper investigations by our ‘Do or Die Squad’, he was found involved in informing the forces about two militants,” Naikoo said in the audio message and warned “other informers” of similar fate.Manzoor had been accused by the militants of informing security forces about two militants, identified as Idrees Ahmad (Chota Abrar) of Safari and Amir Amin (Abu Shoban) of Awneera, who were killed in Shopian’s Safanagri village on November 6.In the audio message, Naikoo said the teen had confessed to tipping off the forces due to greed, but wasn’t even paid for the information. “We don’t want to kill anyone, but they (informers) are forcing us.”While informers have being killed regularly in Kashmir by the militants but it is for the first time that they have released a video in which the gruesome act can be witnessed.