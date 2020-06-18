Hizbul Mujahideen Militant Arrested in Anantnag in Joint Operation

Security forces apprehended a militant from Anantnag, south Kashmir, in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday.

During the preliminary investigation, police officials recovered a pistol and other incriminating material from his possession. Identified as Imran Dar, the militant was associated with Hizbul Mujahideen.

Imran was a student of Kashmir University and recently joined the militant ranks, said sources. Following a verified report of his movement, Imran who was ill from the past few days was arrested while he was on his way to Government Medical College, Anantnag for a medical examination.

Armed forces along with the police launched a cordon operation to arrest Imran alive in the Janglat Mandi area. Forces believed his arrest could thwart the new plans of Hizbul Mujahideen, while the process of recruiting new militants will also be affected.

A case has been registered and further investigation in the matter is underway.





