1-MIN READ

Hizbul Mujahideen Militant Arrested in J-K's Shopian

PTI

Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 23:43 IST

Srinagar, India

A case has been registered and investigation set in motion to unearth the terror network, police said. (Representative image: IANS)

The arrested militant, Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri alias Qasim Bhai, a resident of Hom Huna Nagbal, has been active since 2017, they said.

Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday arrested one of the longest surviving militants of Hizbul Mujahideen in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Shopian Police & Army arrested one of the longest surviving HM terrorists active since 2017 namely Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri alias Qasim Bhai S/o Ali Mohd R/o Hom Huna Nagbal, involved in various criminal cases," Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.

A case has been registered and investigation set in motion to unearth the terror network, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
