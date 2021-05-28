Hizbul Mujahideen Militant Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Security forces have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. The arrest happened after the forces launched a cordon and search operation in Frisal area of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesman said.

"During the search, an active categorized terrorist, Zakir Bhat, of proscribed terror outfit HM was arrested. Investigations reveal that Zakir Bhat is basically a resident of Kulgam district and living in Shopian since last 8 years," the spokesman said. He said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition have also been recovered from his possession. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the officer said. Meanwhile, militants opened fire on security forces during a cordon and search operation at Usmanabad-Warpora in Sopore Police district, the spokesman said.

He said the militants escaped from the spot after a brief exchange of fire. "Reinforcements of security forces arrived and nearby orchard has been cordoned. The search operation is going on," he added.

