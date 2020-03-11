Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hizbul Mujahideen Module Busted in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara, 3 Militant Associates Held



PTI

Updated:March 11, 2020, 11:16 PM IST
Representative Image.

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday busted a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) module in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir by arresting three militant associates, police said. A police official said the three were in close contact with high-profile militant commander Bashir Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam operating across from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

"On a specific information, police and the Army busted an HM terror module active in the Kralpora area of Kupwara and three associates affiliated with HM have been arrested," a police official said.

The arrested have been identified as Aijaz Ah Payair, resident of Kunan Poshpora Kupwara, Mohammad Altaf Payair and Abdul Rouf Malik, both residents of Dardsun Kupwara.

"These individuals, active in the area for the last eight months, were involved in various subversive activities and providing shelter/logistic support to terrorists," the official said, adding, they were also tasked with recruiting new militants from Kupwara.

During investigation,some arms and ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from them, he said.

A case has been registered in Kralpora Police Station against them, he added.



