Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Arrested in J-K's Kishtwar, Terror Hideout Busted in Doda

A terrorist belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said. Muzamil Shah, who joined militant ranks a few days ago, was arrested in a joint operation by police, Army and CRPF from Kulna forest area of Patimahalla Palmar, they said.

Police recovered one grenade, one magazine and 30 rounds of AK-47 rifle from his possession, they said. An FIR was registered at Dacchan police station and further investigation into the matter is on, the officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday busted a terrorist hideout at Tanta forest in Doda district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from an underground dump, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of special operations group (SOG) and other security forces launched a combing and search operation (CASO) in the Tanta forests of Tehsil Kahara since early morning and seized a cache of arms and ammunition on Friday evening, they said.

In-charge SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom said his team busted the underground terrorist hideout in Tanta Forest and recovered war-like stores, including weapons, other arms and ammunition, beside some documents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here