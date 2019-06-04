Hizbul's Riyaz Naikoo, LeT's Osama on MHA Radar as Amit Shah Zeroes in on Kashmir's Top 10 Militants

The Ministry of Home Affairs, under its new minister Amit Shah, has prepared a hit list of top 10 militants in the Valley, which includes names of wanted terrorists such as Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo, Lashkar-e-Taiba district commander Wasim Ahmed alias Osama and Hizbul’s Ashraf Maulvi.The list, which has been prepared with inputs from forces, features terrorists working in different districts of Kashmir and includes the names of several wanted terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al Badar.Other names on the list include Mehrazuddin, District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Baramulla; Dr Saifullah alias Saifullah Mir alias Dr Saif who is actively trying to increase the cadre of Hizbul Mujahideen in Srinagar; Arshad ul Haq, district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Pulwama; Hafiz Omar, operational commander of JeM; Zaheed Sheikh alias Omar Afghani, belongs to Jaish-e-Mohammed; Javed Matoo alias Faisal alias Shakib alias Musab, who belongs to Al-Badar and Ezaz Ahmad Malik, who was recently appointed as district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kupwara.The ministry also said 102 militants have been killed this year in the Valley and around 286 are still believed to be active.Soon after assuming charge, Shah had met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik who briefed him about the security situation in the state, which is currently under the President's rule.During the 15-minute meeting, the Governor apprised the home minister about the preparation for the Amarnath Yatra. The 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.Discussions were also held between the two on the law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley and the border areas besides various development issues. "I have discussed security matters and development issues with the Home Minister," Malik told reporters after the meeting.The Governor, however, said that the issue related to holding assembly elections in the state was not discussed as the matter was under the purview of the Election Commission of India. Jammu and Kashmir is under the central rule since June 2018 and the assembly election is expected to be held later this year.