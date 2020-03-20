Hoarding During Coronavirus: Masks, Fake Sanitisers Worth Rs 7 Lakh Seized in Maharashtra
In a joint operation by Food and Drug Administration and the local crime branch, as many as 730 bottles of fake hand sanitisers and 18,900 masks were recovered.
New Delhi: In a crackdown against hoarding during the coronavirus outbreak, masks and adulterated hand sanitisers worth Rs 7 lakh were seized from a shop in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said on Friday.
In a joint operation, officials of the food supply office, Food and Drug Administration and the local crime branch raided Kalpana Emporium in New Jalna on Thursday night, crime branch chief Rajendra Singh Gour said.
As many as 730 bottles of fake hand sanitisers and 18,900 masks valued at Rs 7 lakh were recovered, he said.
A case has been registered against shop owner Hastimal Bamb for allegedly hoarding these masks and sanitisers, he added.
